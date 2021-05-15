Hays High softball falls at Garden City

Hays Daily News

The Hays High softball team rallied from a five-run deficit but couldn't overtake Garden City on the road Thursday, falling 10-8.

Hays finished the regular season with a 12-8 mark. The Indians will open play in the Class 5A regional tournament against Newton at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Goddard-Eisenhower. The winner will meet the winner of Goddard-Eisenhower and Topeka West in the final.

Garden City led 8-3 heading to the fourth. Hays scored a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth to tie it, but the Buffaloes scored twice in the fifth.

Brenna Schwien had three hits for the Indians, while Raegan Winter and Ashlyn Zimmer had two each.

The Indians were hurt by eight errors. Aubree Thomas allowed just one earned run in the circle.