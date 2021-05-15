Hays High sweeps Garden to close regular season

Hays Daily News

The Hays High baseball team closed out the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Garden City at home on Thursday, earning 2-0 and 13-7 wins.

The Indians will now host a Class 5A regional tournament on Wednesday at Hays High.

Hays (15-3) will open the regional against Andover (7-13) at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner of the Hays-Andover game will meet the winner of the 2 p.m. game between Wichita Kapaun (13-7) and Valley Center (9-11) in the regional final, which is slated for 5 p.m. The Indians are the No. 3 seed in the West.

Against Garden City, Dylan Dreiling ran his scoreless streak on the mound to 22 straight innings. The junior tossed a one-hit complete-game shutout, striking out 11 with four walks. He moved to 6-0 on the season.

Dreiling drove in Hays' first run with an RBI single in the third inning after Ben Krannawitter doubled. The Indians tacked on another run in the fifth after Carson Spray scored on Dreiling's fielder's choice groundout.

The Indians finished with 13 hits and 10 walks in the second game. Dreiling and Garrett Wellbrock had two hits apiece.

Wellbrock went six innings on the mound to earn the win, giving up seven runs (four earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Spray gave up three walks in the seventh but didn't allow a run.

Garden City fell to 10-8 on the year.

The Indians recognized five seniors — Ben Krannawitter, Dominic Bainter, Dawson VonFeldt, Remington Cox and Dalyn Schwarz.