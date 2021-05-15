TMP baseball takes two close ones from Russell

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian baseball team swept Russell/Victoria in dramatic fashion on Thursday at TMP, rallying for a 6-5 win in eight innings before taking a 2-1 victory in the nightcap.

The Monarchs and Broncos will turn around to play each other in Monday's 6 p.m. Class 3A regional opener at TMP. The regional semifinals and final will also be held at TMP on Wednesday.

The Broncos scored three runs in the top of the eighth to take a 5-2 lead, but TMP answered with four in the eighth.

TMP (10-10) drew four walks and took advantage of a hit batter and error in the four-run eighth. Griffin Schumacher delivered a walkoff single in the eighth with one out.

Chet Irvin had three hits in the first game while Schumacher, Joey Mindrup and Nick Helget had two hits each.

Nicholas Herrman earned the win in relief. He allowed one earned run in three innings.

In the second game, Mark Rack singled in Jace Wentling for the go-ahead run in the third inning.

Caden Morgan went 5 2/3 innings on the mound to earn the win, allowing two unearned runs. Helget went 1 1/3 innings and secured the save.