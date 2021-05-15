Trego boys, Phillipsburg girls win MCL

For the first time since 1977, the WaKeeney boys are Mid-Continent League track and field champions.

The Golden Eagles compiled 193 points to edge Hoxie by eight points in Thursday's league meet at Hill City.

Trego won four events. Wyndom Giefer won the 1600 and the 3200 (9:59.08). Owen Day unleashed a throw of 177-3 to take the javelin, and the Golden Eagles clinched the team title by winning the 1600 relay in 3:33.62

"We knew coming in we were going to have to run well to win it," Trego coach Pat Haxton said. "It's easy to put it on paper and feel like you have a chance, and that's all we had was a chance.

"I'm so proud of them, the way they ran and they way they competed today."

Phillipsburg won the team title on the girls side.

Ava Schemper took the 100 (12.97) and 200 (27.27), and Heather Schemper won the 400 (1:00.03) and 800 (2:26.61). The Panthers also won the 100 and 400 relays.

TMP had two events winners. Jeff Heimann went 13-6 to win the pole vault and Makinsey Schlautman won the girls high jump a 5-2.

Check Tuesday's HDN for more MCL coverage, including a feature on Heimann and more on Trego's title.