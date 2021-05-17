Rossi bests 400m hurdles record at Loper Twilight

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State track and field teams saw one school record go down on the final day of the regular season Sunday afternoon (May 16) at the Loper Twilight #2 hosted by Nebraska-Kearney.

Mattie Rossi broke her own school record in the 400m hurdles, winning the race with a provisional time of 1:00.70. The mark places Rossi in 13th place on the national performance chart and in a prime position for selection to the National Championships. The sophomore also ran in the 100m hurdles, finishing third with a time of 14.49.

Taylor Savolt ran alongside Rossi in both hurdle races, placing second in the 400m hurdles with a personal-best time of 1:04.08 while finishing fifth in the 100m hurdles after crossing the line in 15.23.

The men's team had runners in two races, including the 100m dash and the 800m run. Aaron Mangan placed second in the 800m run with a time of 1:53.81, while Trever Medina placed fifth with a time 1:54.24 and Ethan Lang finishing 10th with a mark of 1:58.69. Cole Diffenbaugh finished in seventh place in the 100m dash with a time of 11.03 with Philip Landrum close behind in ninth with a time of 11.13.

The Tigers will now await the official selection announcements for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships, slated to be released Tuesday evening (May 18) on NCAA.com. The Championships are scheduled for May 27-29 in Allendale, Mich.