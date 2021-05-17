TMP pole vaulter Heimann reaching new heights

After beginning to come into his own as a pole vaulter in his sophomore season, the 2020 season figured to be another year of growth in the event for TMP-Marian's Jeff Heimann.

Heimann didn't get that chance because of the pandemic, but the lack of a junior season didn't hinder the progress of Heimann, who has reached new heights as a senior.

His personal-best vault of 14-2 is among the top marks in the state heading into regionals.

"I really wasn't too sure how this year was going to go, with having two years off of jumping all together," Heimann said. "... So far, I've been doing pretty well."

The senior delivered his best mark in the Russell's Relays. He then became the Mid-Continent League pole vault champion by going 13-6 at Hill City last week.

"It was all right, overall," Heimann said of his perfomance in the MCL meet. "I was good at the beginning of the day and went and performed and jumped well.

"It took me a while to figure out my steps, but once I got my run back right, I was right on."

Heimann's mark of 14-2 is the currently the sixth best mark in the state and is the second best mark among 3A vaulters behind Scott City's Loren Faurot, who went 15 feet.

Heimann and Faurot will compete against each other in Friday's Class 3A regional at Beloit.

"I'll try to get it figured out there, see what the competition is, and then try to perform my best at state," Heimann said.