Ellis' Frickey wins 2A regional

Ellis senior Brady Frickey won the individual title and led the Railers to a team title at the Class 2A regional on Monday at Prairie Pines Golf Course in Johnson City.

Frickey shot a 3-over par 73, edging Elkhart's Lance Addington by four shots.

The Railers finished with a 347, winning by four shots over Hoxie to advance to next week's 2A state tournament at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

At Belleville, Plainville senior Parker Krob tied for the low score of 72 at the Republic County 2A regional. He lost the playoff hole to Sacred Heart's Kameron Shaw.

The Cardinals finished third as a team to qualify for state in Salina.