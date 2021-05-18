Hays High reaches state for 12th straight year

Hays Daily News

The Hays High golf team punched its ticket to state for the 12th straight year, finishing third in Monday's Class 5A regional at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

The Indians compiled a 323, edging Valley Center by three shots for the final state spot. Maize South won the regional title with a 284 and Great Bend was second with a 312.

Sophomore Braden Hoskins paced the Indians with a 4-over par 74, placing sixth. Jason Krannawitter carded a 75 and placed eighth. Weston Hoskins was 21st with an 86, and Ashton Hernandez was 26th with an 88.

Maize South's Grant Waggoner won the tournament with a 2-under 68.

The Class 5A state tournament will be next Monday and Tuesday at Newton's Sand Creek Station.