TMP golf wins regional, advances to 3A state

Two weeks ago, brutal winds and cold temperatures made the playing conditions miserable for the TMP Invitational at Smoky Hill Country Club,

Judging by the forecast, the Monarchs were preparing for another day of tough conditions for Monday's regional at Smoky Hill.

But the rain held off and the course was in good shape.

TMP took advantage, winning the Class 3A regional team title by 11 strokes with a 395.

Landon Rozean and Jackson Schulte led the Monarchs by placing second and third, respectively.

Phillipsburg's Ty Sides won the individual title with an 80.

"I thought the course played pretty well," Sides said. "The casual water wasn't that big of deal and the rough wasn't that bad."

TMP and Hoisington (406) qualified for next week's Class 3A state tournament at Hesston. Phillipsburg just missed qualifying as a team, finishing one shot behind Hoisington.

Rozean carded an 83 for the Monarchs.

"I left a few out there, but chipping and putting really came in clutch today," Rozean said.

"I felt like (the course) was in very good condition," he added. "The team played pretty well today."

Schulte finished with a 92, while Russell's Cole Birky was fourth with a 94.

TMP coach Bryan VonFeldt credited Rozean and Schulte for leading way, but said it was also a good team effort, noting a couple holes could have made the difference. TMP's Pake Dewey tied for 12th with a 105. Joel Johnson was 21st with a 115.

Rozean said he enjoyed the chance to play the regional at the Monarchs' home course.

"It definitely was an advantage," he said. "You kind of knew what you were taking every shot, so it helped a lot."

Sides said he bounced back from what he considered an off round of 87 at the MCL tournament at Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course last week.

"I wasn't real confident, but I knew if I hit fairways and hit the greens in regulation, I could play good, and I did," Sides said.

"Putting well, getting up and down, hitting fairways, trying to stay out of the rough, because it's tough to get out of the rough, and then just finishing it off," Sides said of the keys to Monday's round.

Sides said the highlight of round was a birdie that he chipped in from about 40 feet out on No. 10.

Sides, Birky, Ellsworth's Avery Haxton, Phillipsburg's Tyler Davis and Ellsworth's Will Cravens qualified for the state tournament as individuals.