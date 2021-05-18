TMP softball ends season

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team ended its season with a 7-1 loss to Beloit on Monday in the first round of the Class 3A regional tournament at Larned.

TMP finished the season with a 10-11 mark.

Beloit took a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning before the Monarchs scored their lone run of the game on a sacrifice fly from Alexa Ryersee. Beloit pulled away with two runs in the fourth and added runs in the fifth and sixth.

TMP pitcher Madison Augustine gave up seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits.

Kyleigh Allen and Jessica Herrman each had two hits.