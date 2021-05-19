Hays High baseball headed to state

The Hays High baseball team is state bound.

The Indians pulled out a 5-4 walkoff win over Andover in the regional opener and then shut out Valley Center 4-0 in the final on Wednesday to punch their ticket to next week's Class 5A state tournament in Wichita.

"Just so happy with the way the kids competed today," Hays High coach Dustin Dreher said. "We had good ABs up and down the lineup and our pitchers competed.

"Really excited for the boys. They're ecstatic to get to go (to state) and it's going to be a fun trip."

Dylan Dreiling was sensational on the mound. He earned the win in relief in the semifinal and then threw six shutout innings in the final, extending his streak to 29 2/3 consecutive innings without giving up a run.

In the semifinal, Garrett Wellbrock scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded and one out, Remington Cox grounded to the second baseman and the throw to the plate was off target as Wellbrock slid in safely.

Hays got on the board with a balk in the fourth inning of the regional final. The Indians added three runs of insurance in the fifth, thanks to a two-run single by Wellbrock and a bases-loaded walk by Dalyn Schwarz.

Dalton Dale closed out the Hornets in the seventh.

Dreiling homered in his first at-bat against Andover and three hits on the day.

It will be the Indians' 13th trip to the state tournament in program history.

"The last time we were here (2019 regionals) we lost, so it was kind of like a chip on our shoulder," Dreiling said. "We wanted it."

The Class 5A state tournament begins Thursday at Wichita State's Eck Stadium.

Check back to hdnews.net and Friday's print edition for more on the Indians' regional championship.