Hays Daily News

Newton scored 21 runs in two innings to end Hays High's softball season in the first round of the Class 5A regional on Tuesday in Goddard, handing the Indians a 21-0 loss in five innings.

The Indians surrendered nine runs in the third inning and 12 more in the fourth inning. They committed nine errors in those innings.

Hays High ended the season at 12-9.