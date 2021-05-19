TMP knocks off top seed but falls in regional final

Hays Daily News

The TMP baseball team's bid for a Class 3A regional title came up short on Wednesday at Larks Park.

The Monarchs knocked off Larned 4-0 in the regional semifinal but fell 7-3 to Minneapolis in the title game.

Mark Rack tossed seven shutout innings in the Larned game, allowing four hits.

In the final, Minneapolis lead 4-0 after three innings and took a 7-1 lead into the seventh. The Monarchs were hurt by five errors.

TMP ended the season at 12-11.

