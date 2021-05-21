FHSU track and field earns 19 All-Region honors

FHSU Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS — Fifteen individuals helped the Fort Hays State track and field team earn 19 2021 USTFCCCA Outdoor All-Central Region honors, announced Friday (May 21) by the coaches association. The Tigers had 11 individual performances and two relays earn All-Region status.

All-Region honorees include Addie Berens, Rhyann Brown, Alexandra Hart, Lyric Holman and Mattie Rossi on the women's team and Grant Bradley, Joshua Doria, Philip Landrum, Ryan Stanley, Hayden Albright, Jack Pakkebier, Nolan Churchman, Ethan Lang, Xavier Robinson and Malcom Gardner from the men's squad.

To earn all-region distinction, an individual must be one of the top-five individuals in each event from each region, in addition to each region's top-three relay teams. Schools from the MIAA, the Northern Sun and the Great American Conference are included in the Central Region.

Addie Berens added All-Region honors to the All-MIAA accolades she earned at the league championships earlier this month. She ranked fourth in the region in the javelin throw with a top heave of 151-10. The freshmen will represent the Tigers next week at the NCAA DII Outdoor National Championships.

Rhyann Brown had the third-best mark in the region in the javelin throw after a toss of 154-3 earlier this season in Emporia. The freshmen will head to the national meet next week in her first year of collegiate competition.

Alexandra Hart added her second All-Region honor after also receiving the accolade indoors. The freshman had the top mark in the region both indoors and outdoors, clearing a school-record 5-9.75 to win her second MIAA title last week. She will head to nationals in an effort to defend her indoor national title and finish out an undefeated season in high jump competition.

Lyric Holman earned All-Region status in both the 100m dash and the 200m dash, giving the sophomore three All-Region honors in her career. She had the top mark in the Central Region in both races, including a time of 11.46 in the 100m dash and a time of 23.71 in the 200m dash. Both marks are school records. After earning All-America honors indoors in the 60m dash earlier this year, she will head back to nationals in both races next week.

Mattie Rossi also picked up a pair of All-Region honors after setting two school records this season. She ranked fifth in the region in the 400m hurdles with her school-record time of 1:00.70 while she sits in fourth in the central region in the heptathlon with her school-record point total of 4,984. The sophomore will compete in both events at the national championships next week, her first trip to the national meet.

Freshman Grant Bradley was named an All-Region honoree in the 3,000m steeplechase after picking up All-MIAA status at the conference championships earlier this month. Bradley placed third at the league meet with a time of 9:07.11, good for the third-fastest time in the region this year.

Joshua Doria picked up his first All-Region honor after running a season-best time of 30:37.07 in the 10,000m run, the fifth-fastest time in the region this season.

Philip Landrum earned his fifth and sixth All-Region honors during the outdoor season, sitting in second in the region in the 200m dash and helping the Tigers to the fastest time in the region in the 4x100m relay alongside Xavier Robinson, Hayden Albright and Malcom Gardner. Landrum earned a pair of All-MIAA honors at the league meet last week, posting a time of 21.15 in the 200m dash while helping FHSU take first place in the 4x100m dash. The relay team ran a season-best 40.46 during the final weekend of the regular season. It was the first All-Region honor for both Robinson and Garnder.

Hayden Albright also earned multiple All-Region honors, doing so in both the 4x100m relay and in the 4x400m relay with teammates Jack Pakkebier, Nolan Churchman and Ethan Lang. After earning All-MIAA status with a second-place finish in the 4x400m race at the league meet, the squad broke a 51-year-old school record with a time of 3:11.32 last week at the Loper Twilight, the third-fastest time in the region this season. Both relays qualified for the national meet next week in Michigan.

Ryan Stanley picked up his fourth All-Region accolade in the pole vault after doing so indoors this season, indoors in 2020 and outdoors in 2019. A three-time All-American, Stanley broke the school's outdoor record last weekend in Kearney, clearing the 17-2.25 bar to solidify his fourth trip to the national meet. He also set the program's indoor record earlier this year, clearing the 16-11.5 bar at the Indoor National Championships to place fourth.