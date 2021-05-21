Jaren Kanak lands several more Power 5 offers — including Alabama

Hays Daily News

Jaren Kanak's meteoric rise as a top-notch college football recruit continued this week, with the Hays High junior announcing 12 more Power Five offers since Monday.

Kanak took to Twitter to announce five new offers on Friday, including one in particular that made waves on social media.

The University of Alabama has joined Kanak's rapidly growing list of suitors. He announced Friday morning that he had been offered by the Crimson Tide.

He also announced offers from Georgia, Baylor, Arkansas and Oklahoma on Friday.

Other offers from this week include USC, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Florida and Texas A&M.

Kanak, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, has been gradually receiving Division I offers since last summer. His stock reached a new high after he ran a 10.37 in the 100-meter dash in the Western Athletic Conference track and field meet last week in Liberal.

Now, Kanak is likely the most sought after high school football recruit in the state, holding at least 34 offers.

Other offers include Kansas, Kansas State, Arizona, Virginia, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Penn State, Indiana, TCU, Akron, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Buffalo, Iowa, Washington State, Army, Air Force, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, Yale and South Dakota.

He is also being heavily recruited by Clemson and is scheduled for a visit this summer.

Kanak played primarily at receiver last year for the Indians but filled in at quarterback for a game and also played at defensive back late in the year.

Many of his suitors are looking at Kanak as a linebacker or safety, but others are recruiting him on offense.

On Thursday, Kanak won regional track and field titles in four events at Valley Center, the 100 (10.54), the 200 (22.49), the 400 relay (43.28) and the long jump (21-8.50).