Ellis baseball headed to state, earns No. 1 seed

Hays Daily News

The Ellis baseball team is headed to the Class 2-1A state tournament.

The RailRoaders beat Inman 5-1 in the regional final on Thursday at Ellis, moving to 19-0 on the season.

Tegan Cain went seven innings for the Railers, allowing just one earned run and three hits while striking out 11.

Tyson Jimenez went 3 for 4 with two triples and a double, scoring two runs and driving in another.

Easton Burton, Jarret Meder, George Crawford and Jaryn Wlideman each had a hit.

Ellis earned the No. 1 seed for the state tournament at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The Railers will open against Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy (10-8) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.