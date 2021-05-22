Hays High boys win regional track title

Hays Daily News

The Hays High boys track and field team captured a Class 5A regional championship on Thursday at Valley Center.

The Indians won eight events on the boys side, led by four first-place gold medals from Jaren Kanak. The boys team qualified 13 for state.

The Hays boys compiled 147 points, finishing 35 points ahead of second-place Newton.

The Hays High girls placed sixth and will send eight to state.

Kanak took titles in the 100 (10.54), the 200 (22.49), the 400 relay (43.28) and the long jump (21-8 1/2). He was joined on the relay by Roy Moroni, Gaven Haselhorst and Malik Bah.

Haselhorst won the shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 10 inches.

Jordan Dale set a new personal-best in the high jump for the second straight week, clearing 6-5 for a regional title.

Trey Adams won the discus with a 164-7 and was second in the shot put with a toss of 49 feet.

Tucker Veach won pole vault at 12-0.

Malik Bah also qualified in the 100-meter dash, taking third in 11.19.

Other state qualifiers for the Indian boys included Ty Adams in the 100 hurdles (second, 16:53), Gavin Meyers in the 300 hurdles (third, 43:09), Grayson Walburn in the discus (third, 145-7), Kyler Beckman in the long jump (third, 21-2), Bryce Salmans in the javelin (second, 155-0) and Kyreese Groen in the triple jump (third, 42-9).

On the girls side, Re Green won the long jump with a mark of 17-4 1/2, and took second in the triple jump at 35-4.

She also qualified in the 400 relay, teaming with Brooklyn Lewallen, Landri Dotts and Lilian McGrath to run a 50.88 and place third.

Lewallen qualified in both the 100 hurdles (third, 16.29) and 300 hurdles (third, 48.76).

The 3200 relay team of Amelia Jaeger, Avery Winter, Claire Shippy and Brenlynn Albers) took third in the event with a 10:25.00.

McGrath also qualified in the 200, placing fourth with a 27.38.

Jaeger will also compete in the 800 at state after clocking a 2:29.20 and finishing fourth.