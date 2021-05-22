TMP wins five events at Beloit, sends nine to state

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian track and field team is sending nine athletes — five girls and four boys — to state track.

The Monarchs won five events in Friday's Class 3A regional at Beloit. The boys took third as a team and the girls were fifth.

Two days after wrapping up the baseball season, Jace Wentling won two events at regionals, taking the long jump (20-7 3/4) and triple jump (44-10). The mark in the triple jump tied a school record.

Jeff Heimann went 14 feet to win the pole vault.

Makinsey Schlautman and Kassidi Yost both went 5-2 in the high jump. Schlautman won the regional title on attempts while Yost took second.

Abby Rueschhoff won the triple jump with a 35-7. She was second in the long jump (17-04 1/4) to Russell's Renee' Nichol (17-10 1/4).

Kade Harris was second in the long jump with a 20-2 3/4 and Ian Chiu was just a quarter of an inch behind Harris to take third with a 20-2 1/2.

Sasha Wasinger was third in the shot put with a 35-7 1/2, and Emilee Lane took fourth in the 800 with a 2:27.99.

Other area event champions included Russell's Jesse Whitmer in the boys 100-meter dash (11.17), and Norton's Jaelyn Rumback in the girls 300 hurdles (45.99).

Class 3A competition in the state meet at Wichita is set for Friday.