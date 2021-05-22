Trego boys, Plainville girls win regional titles at Hill City

Hays Daily News

The Mid-Continent League swept Friday's Class 2A regional team titles at Hill City, with the Trego boys and Plainville girls winning team crowns.

The Trego boys finished with 87 points, edging Hoxie by five points.

The Plainville girls compiled 88 points while Ellis was second with 62.5.

Plainville's Gracie Kerns won the long jump and triple jump, while Brooklyn Staab won the discus and Jada Rathbun took the 200. The Cardinals also won the 400 meter relay.

For the Trego boys, Wyndom Giefer won the 3200 meter run, James Kreigh took the 200 and Gunner Wilson won the triple jump. The Golden Eagles won the 1600 relay.

Ellis' Emily Eck won the 800 and the Railroaders also won the 1600 meter relay.

Check Tuesday's print edition for an area roundup of track regionals and full results.