Hays High baseball draws No. 5 seed

The Hays High baseball team drew the No. 5 seed in the Class 5A state tournament and will play fourth-seeded Topeka-Seaman in the first round.

The Indians (17-3) will meet the Vikings (19-3) at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium.

Seaman has a rich baseball tradition, winning nine state titles including two straight. The Vikings have reached state in 17 consecutive seasons.

The Indians have won seven straight and 12 of their last 13 games, while Seaman enters on a 10-game winning streak.

Seaman advanced with a 15-0 win over KC Washington and a 7-1 win over Spring Hill in its own regional. Hays beat Andover 5-4 and Valley Center 4-0 at Indian Field to reach state.

Andover Central (21-1) drew the top seed and will play eighth-seeded St. James Academy (9-13) at 11 a.m. Second-seeded Bishop Carroll (21-1) will play Maize South (16-6) at 3:30 p.m., followed by third-seeded Blue Valley Southwest (19-3) against sixth-seeded De Soto (17-5).