MCL dominates Hill City regional

Hays Daily News

The Mid-Continent League dominated Friday's Class 2A Hill City regional, with league teams earning the top two spots in the team standings on both the girls and the boys side.

Trego won the boys title with 87 points, followed by Hoxie's 82 points. Plainville won the girls regional title with 88 points while Ellis was second with 62.

Trego's Wyndom Giefer won the 3200 with a 10:52.10, while James Kreigh won the 200 in 23.35 and Gunner Wilson took the triple jump with a mark of 39-10 1/4. The Trego boys took the 1600 relay in 3:31.36.

For the Plainville girls, Brooklyn Staab unleashed a throw of 125-10 to win the discus, Jada Rathbun claimed the 200 in 28.01 and Gracie Kerns won the triple jump (34-3 1/2) and long jump (16-3).

The Plainville girls also won the 400 relay in 51.49.

Emily Eck won the 400 with a 1:01.36, and the Railers won the girls 1600 relay in 4:16.56 and the 3200 relay in 10:25.32.

Hoxie's Gabriel Friess took the 1600 run in 4:37.59. Aidan Baalman won the 400 dash in 52.13.

Oakley's Cody Zimmerman took the 800 run in 1:59.11 The Oakley boys won the 400 relay (44.41) and and 3200 relay in 8:29.38.

Hoxie 7-footer Harlan Obioha won the discus with a throw of 150 feet.

Trego's Lili Shubert won the pole vault by clearing 10-3, and took the 100 hurdles in 17.11.

Hill City's Alissa Keith won the javelin with a 132-10.

Oakley's Liberty Booker took the shot put with a throw of 42-4 1/2, and Jaelle Johnson won the 300 hurdles in 48.50.

At Holcomb, Colby won the girls team title, led by senior distance runner Lara Murdock.

Murdock won the 3200 (12:11.89), the 1600 (5:24.68) and the 800 (2:26.69).

Colby's Brooklyn Jones won the javelin in 116-9.

At the Class 1A Mankato-Rock Hills regional, Victoria's Macy Hammerschmidt won the 100 (13.21), 200 (26.79), long jump (17-10 1/2) and was a member of the Knights' first-place 400 relay team.

At the 1A Kiowa County regional in Greensburg, Blake Pierce won the 3200 run in 10:41.73 and the 1600 run in 4:47.43 to help the La Crosse boys take the team title.