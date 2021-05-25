Lakeside wins Sand Greens title

Hays Daily News

Downs-Lakeside won a Sand Greens state championship on Monday at Tipton Oaks Golf Course.

The Knights finished with a 303, which was 62 shots better than second-place Beloit-St. Johns.

Lakeside took the top three individual spots.

Kylan Cunningham won the state title with a 73, followed by Terin Winkel's 74 and Cooper Brown's 75. Lakeside's Eli Hahn was sixth with an 81.

La Crosse's C.J Patterson took 16th place with a 97, while Parker Cheatham tied for 20th with a 108 for the Leopards.

At Class 5A in Newton, Hays High's Jason Krannawitter and Braden Hoskins each advanced to the second day. Krannawitter carded an 8-over-par 80 to sit for 23rd after the first day while Hoskins shot an opening round 86 and was tied for 47th.

At Class 3A in Hesston, TMP-Marian's Jackson Schulte and Landon Rozean moved on to the second day. Schulte shot a 13-over par 84 to sit tied for 18th after the first day while Rozean finished the first round with a 16-over 87 and was tied for 31st.

Plainville's Parker Krob led the Class 2A Tournament in Salina after a first-round 71.

Check hdnews.net and Thursday's print edition for final results.

