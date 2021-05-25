Tickets on sale for Phillipsburg rodeo

Ruth Nicolaus

Phillipsburg Rodeo

PHILLIPSBURG – Online tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 8 a.m. for the 92nd annual Kansas Biggest Rodeo in Phillipsburg. The website to purchase tickets is https://www.kansasbiggestrodeo.com/tickets

This is the second year for tickets to be offered online, and it’s gone well, said committee chairman JD Shelton.

“We had a good response to the online sales last year,” he said. “It’s convenient for people and makes it easy for out-of-town people to buy tickets.”

The rodeo takes place August 5-7 at the rodeo grounds north of Phillipsburg.

Specialty act for this year is Tricked Out Trick Riders, featuring the Navarre girls. Dusta Kimzey O’Connell is the main trick rider for the Tricked Out company; the Navarre girls are Shyla and Layna, the daughters of Corey and Melissa (Riddle) Navarre.

Barrelman for this year’s rodeo is Justin Rumford. This will be Rumford’s third time as a rodeo clown in Phillipsburg; he is a seven-time PRCA Clown of the Year Award winner.

Randy Corley will call the play-by-play action as rodeo announcer, and Beutler and Son Rodeo Co. will provide the bucking horses and bulls.

Tickets will go on sale in person on July 1 at Heritage Insurance (785 Third Street, Phillipsburg). They can be purchased in person and over the phone with a credit card (785.543.2448).

A convenience fee of $1.25 and a credit card charge is applied to all tickets purchased by credit and debit card, whether they are purchased online and in person or over the phone at Heritage Insurance Group in Phillipsburg.

This year’s rodeo will be held August 5-7 in Phillipsburg and begins at 8 pm each night. Ticket prices for reserved seating are $19 for adults and $15 for children. General admission tickets for Thursday, August 5 are $16 for adults and $12 for children. General admission tickets for Fri., August 6 and Sat., August 7 are $17 for adults and $13 for children. Children ages 3-12 can receive the discount children price.

Thursday, August 5 is Family Night at the rodeo, with all kids ages 10 and under receiving a free ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket.