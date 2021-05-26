Hays' Krannawitter places 23rd at 5A tourney

Hays Daily News

Hays High senior Jason Krannawitter narrowly missed out on medaling at the Class 5A state golf tournament at Sand Creek Station in Newton, finishing tied for 23rd.

Krannawitter was hurt by 9s on two different par-5s. He was 1-under on the 16 other holes.

Krannawitter carded a 7-over 79 on Tuesday to finish with a 159 for the tournament.

Sophomore Braden Hoskins, the only other Indian to make the second day, finished 52nd with a 172.

Mill Valley's Nicklaus Mason won the individual title by going 5-under for the tournament, edging Aquinas' Michael Winslow by one shot.

Kapaun won the team title by two strokes over Aquinas.