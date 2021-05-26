Plainville's Krob wins Class 2A state title

SALINA — Plainville's Parker Krob captured the Class 2A state golf tournament championship, shooting a 2-under-par 68 to wrap the title on Tuesday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Krob finished 1-under for the tournament after firing a 71 on Monday, winning the tournament by five strokes.

"I hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens and had a lot of two-putts for par that kept it going," said Krob, who finished 11th at state both as a freshman and sophomore, but put it all together this season. "I think I underperformed the first two years, but I was mentally and physically prepared this time and I put in a lot of practice."

Thanks to a dominating first-round performance the day before, all that was left for Sacred Heart's golfers was to mop up and raise the team trophy for the sixth straight time as Class 2A state champions.

"It's nice to win as a team, because that was our goal for the year," senior Kameron Shaw said after the Knights followed up Monday's opening-round 307 with a 314 for a two-day 621 total and a 63-stroke victory margin over runner-up Sterling. "We all kind of wanted to keep the streak going — this is number six now — and it feels good to accomplish our goal for the year and not let up.

"We didn't play our best today, but we still got the job done."

Shaw, the defending 2019 champion — there was no tournament last year because of COVID-19 — fell short of a repeat, shooting 6-over-par 76 Tuesday to take fourth individually with a 150 total. But fellow senior Caleb Gilliland shot a career-best 70 to take second at 144, five behind Krob.

Gilliland got off to a rough start with a pair of double bogeys on the first three holes and a bogey on No. 5 before catching fire and playing the last 13 in 5-under-par.

All four Knights who contributed to the team total also received individual medals, with freshman Michael Matteucci and junior Nate Elmore tying for 20th at 164. Senior Jack Elmore and freshman Hunter Newell were just four shots behind them, tying for 22nd with two-day totals of 168.

While the state winning streak reached six for the Knights, it was the first under new coach Patrick Newell, who took over the reins when Eric Muninger retired last year.

While the Knights all but wrapped up the team title on Monday, Krob still had Gilliland and Shaw nipping at his heels three strokes back after the opening round. But he never took his foot off the gas, going 2-under on the front nine to widen the lead and cruising home at even par on the back side to win by five.

Krob played in a threesome with Gilliland and Hoxie's Ashton Dowell in the second round and in a group that included Shaw on Monday.

"I love playing with them because they push me to get better," said Krob, who will continue his career at Fort Hays State next year.

Shaw, who is headed to Nebraska to play for the Cornhuskers, fell out of contention early Tuesday with a triple bogey on No. 5 and a double on 6 to go 7-over and needed a pair of birdies to get to 40 for the front nine before rallying with a 36 on the back side.

As a team, the Knights were more than good enough over the two days, especially on Monday when they opened a 39-shot lead over Sterling.

Ellis' Brady Frickey tied for seventh at 16-over for the tournament.

HDN staff contributed to this report.