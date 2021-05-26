TMP's Schulte medals at 3A tournament

Hays Daily News

Thomas More Prep-Marian senior Jackson Schulte earned a top-20 medal at the Class 3A state golf tournament at Hesston Golf Course.

Schulte shot an 80 on Tuesday to follow up his round of 84 from Monday, finishing with a 22-over par 164 for the tournament to place 18th.

TMP sophomore Landon Rozean finished tied for 25th at 25-over for the tournament.

Wichita Trinity's Lucas Scheufler won the individual by five strokes after rounds of 68 and 69.

Sante Fe Trail won the team title by 14 strokes.