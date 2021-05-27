Hays High baseball moves on to 5A semis

Rick Peterson Jr.

Hays Daily News

WICHITA — For the first time since 2000, the Hays High baseball team has reached the state semifinals.

The Indians knocked off Seaman 6-2 on Thursday at Wichita State's Eck Stadium, advancing to meet Andover Central at 11 a.m. on Friday.

"For the last month I've been talking about wanting to play important games on Friday," Hays High coach Dustin Dreher said. "If you can get to Friday, anything can happen. You have one kid that has the day of his life and you're playing in the championship, or you're winning the championship.

"That's been our goal, we've talked about it quite a bit the last month, and now we're there. Guys did a heck of a job. Dylan (Dreiling) threw a heck of a game, and we're there.

"We've got a chance to be state champions tomorrow."

Hays (18-3) gave starter Dylan Dreiling run support early, putting up two runs in the first inning and three more in the third to build a 5-1 lead.

Dreiling went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits. He struck out six hits while walking five.

Dreiling entered the sixth inning at 104 pitches, allowing him to face one more batter before reaching the limit. He coaxed a pop-to get Seaman's leadoff hitter.

Dalton Dale then came to the mound close it out. He issued a one-out walk before getting the next two batters. Ben Krannawitter made a diving catch in right field for the second out before a fielder's choice groundout to second ended it.

"That game was really fun," Dreiling said. "It was loud after the game. The fans were excited. I can't imagine what a state championship would be like if that was what it was like (in the quarterfinal)."

Dreiling went 3 for 4 at the plate and Krannawitter added two hits.

Seaman, Class 5A state champions in 2018 and 2019, ended the season with a 19-4 record.

Andover Central advanced with a 6-0 over St. James Academy in Thursday's first quarterfinal.

Check back to hdnews.net for more on the Indians' win.