Tigers excel on Day 2 of national meet

FHSU Sports Information

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Fort Hays State track and field teams added another All-American and sent athletes to the finals in two more events on day two of the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday.

The 4x400m relay team of Hayden Albright, Jack Pakkebier, Nolan Churchman and Ethan Lang earned a spot in Saturday's finals after running the fourth-fastest time in the preliminary round. The squad combined for a time of 3:13.58, including splits of 1:37.78 at the second hand-off and 2:26.58 at the third exchange.

Lyric Holman secured a spot in the finals of the 200m dash with a wind-legal personal-best time of 24.12 in the preliminary round. She placed third in her heat and seventh overall in the prelims and will run in the finals tomorrow evening at 6:25 p.m.

Mattie Rossi battled wet, windy and cold conditions to complete the final three events of the heptathlon in the morning, compiling a total of 4,799 points to place ninth and earn second team All-American honors. She cleared a distance of 16-7.75 in the long jump before recording a top toss of 91-3 in the javelin throw. The sophomore capped off the event with a time of 2:27.98 in the 800m run.

The Tigers will have athletes in six events on championship Saturday.