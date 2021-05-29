TMP's Heimann takes second in pole vault

WICHITA — Thomas More Prep-Marian's Jeff Heimann closed a standout career with a second-place finish in the Class 3A pole vault on Friday, going 13-6 at the state meet at Cessna Stadium.

"I competed well," Heimann said. "Overall I believe I'd had a great career, a lot of improvement throughout the way.

"I started pretty consistent, a lot of adrenaline pumping. Definitely a different environment."

Heimann had a personal best of 14-2 on the season.

He's planning on attending Cloud County Community College and studying wind energy technology. He may continue his pole vaulting career there as well.

"They've inquired about me jumping there," Heimann said. "I haven't committed yet, but I'm leaning towards it."

Scott City's Loren Faurot won the 3A pole vault with a 14-0.

TMP's Abby Rueschhoff earned two medals for the Monarchs. She took fifth in the triple jump (34-10 1/2) and sixth in the long jump (16-1 1/2).

In the high jump, Kassidi Yost and Makinsey Schlautman took fourth and fifth, each going 5 feet.

Emilee Lane also medaled for TMP, placing eighth in the 800 (2:27.95).

Ian Chiu was 10th and Kade Harris was 13th in the boys long jump, which was won by Monarch teammate Jace Wentling.

Sasha Wasinger was 10th (34-0 1/2) in the girls shot put.

