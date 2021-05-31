Adrenaline rush: Plainville's Brooklyn Staab claims state discus title during busy stretch at Cessna

WICHITA — Brooklyn Staab's wild Saturday afternoon at Cessna Stadium was just as exhilarating as it was hectic for the Plainville senior standout.

Staab competed in the discus and the high jump simultaneously, and she ran a leg on the Cardinals' 400 relay team in between.

"It was insane. I didn't know how to prepare for it," Staab said. "I didn't know if I was going to be throwing first or jumping first or doing the four by one."

She used the adrenaline rush to her advantage, earning three medals — including a Class 2A state championship in the discus — during a span of a couple hours.

"The adrenaline was just going throw me," Staab said. "It helped so much; it's wild that it did. But it was really quite nice to have those back-to-back-to-back and not worry about having it spread out and having to sit down and wait."

When she went back to complete finals in the discus, Staab was informed that she already had the title wrapped up, after no other competitor was able to eclipse her second throw of 130 feet, 3 inches. She went on to edge the mark with a 130-9 on her fifth attempt.

"I broke out in tears," Staab said of hearing the news. "It was the best feeling ever."

Staab placed third in the high jump, going 5-2, and teamed with Brady Bouchey, Jada Rathbun and Gracie Kerns to take fourth in the 400 relay with a 52.14.

She credited her coaches, T.J. Staab and Norma Finnesy, and her father, Scott Staab, for keeping her calm and focused on the task at hand.

"(The advice) was really 'Stay focused on one thing at a time. The thing you're doing is all that's important. Take your time in between events,' " she said. "Even if I was being rushed, I was supposed to take my time.

"I feel like I held it up a little bit, especially discus because I was gone for like an hour and a half," she said with a laugh.

Staab took second in the discus as a freshman and was fourth as a sophomore.

"I worked so hard to get to that first place," Staab said. "It's all I wanted since track started."

She was also pleased with her performance in the high jump.

"I think I did pretty well," Staab said. "Didn't quite get a PR, but I really improved from freshman year, getting very last, to senior year getting third. It's been quite a ride."

Staab will continue her track and field career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

"Their throws coach (Dane Tobey) is amazing," Staab said. "He's one of a kind.

"I'll have people to push me there. I won't be like way above or way below, I'll be right in the middle."

The Plainville girls took sixth as a team. Plainville's Abby Reif also medaled in the discus with a throw of 116-9.

Hoxie girls win 3,200 relay

Hoxie's Emily Diercks, Baylee McKenna, Ayleen Dimas and Hayley Jacobs teamed to win the 2A girls 3,200 relay with a time of 10:09.25.

Berean Academy was second with a 10:09.99.

Oakley's Zimmerman wins 400

Oakley senior Cody Zimmerman won the 800-meter run with a 1:59.19.

Humboldt's Drew WIlhite was second with a 2:00.57.

Zimmerman also teamed with Ethan Abell, Jackson Pfeifer andJarrett Sporer to take second in the 400 relay in 44.92. He was also on the 3,200 relay that took sixth and the 1,600 relay team that took seventh.

Ellis girls take seventh

The Ellis girls earned five medals and took seventh place as a team in 2A.

Emily Eck had the best finish of the day for the Railers, taking runner-up in the 400 with a time of 1:01.48.

Grace Eck was fifth in the 800 with a 2:26.83, and Madelyn Russell was sixth in the 3,200 with a 11:54.90.

Haley Cranwell, Makenna Kohl, Russell and Grace Eck were third in the 3,200 relay with a 10:14.13.

The team of Grace Eck, Kohl, Emily Eck and Abigail North took fifth in the 1,600 relay with a 4:18.43.

On the boys side, Ellis high jumper Jacey Fisher earned fifth place, clearing 6 foot.