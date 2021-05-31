Russell's Renee' Nichol wins second state title in long jump; Jace Peerman wins high jump

WICHITA — As thrilling as it was to win a state title two years ago as a sophomore, Renee' Nichol's second championship was even more gratifying.

The Russell senior capped off her high school career by winning the girls 3A long jump on Friday at the state meet at Cessna Stadium.

Nichol won the event with a leap of 17 feet, 3 1/4 inches.

"I appreciate this (title) more because we missed out last year, missed out on lots of practice," Nichol said. "Getting back here and feeling the atmosphere, it's wonderful."

Nichols' first three attempts all went over 17 feet. Gracie Petersen from Girard took second with a 17-0 1/2.

"I've been pretty consistent in the 17s this year," Nichol said.

Nichol also took fourth in the triple jump, going 35 feet.

TMP-Marian's Abby Rueschhoff was sixth in the long jump (16-1 1/4) and fifth in the triple (34-10 1/2).

"We've been to almost every meet together and we're just neck and neck, going back and forth," Nichol said of Rueschhoff. "We help each other out, too."

Nichol is headed to Emporia State University for track and field.

Russell's Peerman wins high jump

Russell's Jace Peerman was the second Bronco to go home with a gold medal, winning the Class 3A high jump by going 6-4.

The sophomore cleared 6-2 on his second attempt and made 6-4 on his first try.

Nemaha's Dylan Lortscher took second at 6-2.

Norton's Clark wins triple jump

Norton's Dean Clark put forth his best jumps at the best possible time, winning the Class 3A triple jump with a personal-best mark of 44-10 1/2.

The sophomore's personal record heading into the meet was 44-0 1/2.

"I was really hoping to PR this meet, but I never expected to PR by that much," Clark said.

Clark eclipsed his previous personal record in five of his six attempts. His winning attempt came on his third try. Silver Lake's Brogan Renfro was second with a 44-0 1/2.

"I was fully expecting to get the state title," Clark said. "I had confidence in myself and believed in myself."

Clark was the MCL champion and was third in regionals with a 42-0 1/2.

"Toward the end of the year, I started jumping farther, getting more strength, being more comfortable with the event," Clark said.

"What really helped was my second phase," he added. "That was a thing that always killed me in the season. So all this week, that's all I worked on, and it paid off."

Clark said he was "ecstatic" to be a state champ.

"As a sophomore winning state, that's really something," he said.

Phillipsburg's Schemper wins 400

Phillipsburg's Heather Schemper claimed a state championship in the 400 meter run, clocking a 59.18.

Schemper edged Smoky Valley's Abigail Rose, who took second with a 59.66.

Schemper also teamed with Taryn Sides, Abby Babcock and Ava Schemper to take second in the 1,600 relay with a 4:04.20

The same group took fourth in the 400 relay with a 50.53.

The Phillipsburg girls tied for fifth in the team standings.