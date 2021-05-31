Victoria's Macy Hammerschmidt earns state long jump title, two other medals

WICHITA — Macy Hammerschmidt's super sophomore season for Victoria ended with a state title and two other medals on Saturday in the Class 1A meet at Cessna Stadium.

Hammerschmidt won the long jump, took fourth in the 100 meter run and was seventh in the 200.

"I think it went pretty well," Hammerschmidt said. "I was hoping for a little bit better places but I'm proud of how I did."

Hammerschmidt's best leap in the long jump was on her first attempt when she went 16 feet, 9 1/4 inches.

"I was really hoping to get in the 17s," Hammerschmidt said . "It was kind of stressful going between the (100 and 200) and coming back for long, because I didn't know when I'd be able to jump.

"It's pretty tough to prepare. I pretty much went in like 'You're going to be busy, you're going to be running back and forth and just go with it.' "

She ran a 13.06 in the 100 and a 27.08 in the 200 and also competed on the Knights' 400 relay team that took 12th.

Hammerschmidt said she enjoyed the atmosphere in her first state experience.

"It was lots of fun, just seeing everyone and hear people cheering for you. It's definitely a one of a kind experience," she said.

Bales takes double gold

Osborne senior distance runner Reagan Bales earned his first two state championships, winning the 1,600 (4:30.32) and the 800 (1:59.53) in Class 1A on Saturday.

Bales said he ran the races more strategically than he did for time, particularly in the 1600.

"I just planned on drafting off (Jackson Heights' Daniel Little) for the first three and a half laps and burn him at the end," he said. "That worked pretty well."

Little took second in the 1600 with a 4:34.39, and Hanover's Jacob Jueneman was second in the 800 with a 2:00.86.

Bales also took fourth in the 1,600 relay, teaming with Dayton Lantz, Mason Schurr and Connor Schurr to clock a 3:35.51.

He said winning two state titles was a fitting way to end his high school career.

"It's all because of Jesus," Bales said. "Just been working this whole time toward this goal and I guess we reached it. So happy, so blessed. It's good to end on a high note for sure."

Golden Plains Weiner wins 1,600

Golden Plains freshman Emma Weiner used a late kick to pull away from Lincoln's Jaycee Vath and win the 1,600 with a time of 5:26.24 to Vath's 5:28.70

"It was just kind of unbelievable," Weiner said. "I just kicked at the end and I was scared that she was going to come up with me. But I was like, 'This is my last race as a freshman, I might as well go out with a bang."

The results were flipped in the 3,200 earlier in the day when Vath won the race with an 11:26.48 to Weiner's 11:41.75

"It did motivate me," Weiner said. "I was a little bit upset because I had beat her at regionals and I knew I could do it, but at the same time I was still happy because I PRd, so it was kind of mixed feelings about that."

It was an outstanding freshman season for Weiner, who also placed second in the 3200 relay with Brooke Stoll, Rayna Taylor and Ashley Stoll.

"I'd say it went way better than expected," Weiner said. "I've always loved running and I've always been a pretty successful runner, but it did go a lot better than expected."

Thunder Ridge's Slavik wins discus

Thunder Ridge sophomore Toree Slavik won the discus with a toss of 117-11.

She edged Stockton's Kaelyn Means throw of 115-11.

Oberlin's Erickson wins high jump

Oberlin freshman Rayne Erickson won the high jump with a mark of 5-6.

Erickson also placed second in the 400 and 800 and was third in the 200.