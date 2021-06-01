Fireworks display will follow Larks' opener on Friday

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks will have a firework display following their season opener against the Colorado Roughnecks on Friday night at Larks Park.

The fireworks will start after the game, approximately between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. The firework display is sponsored by The Golden Q.

On Thursday, Larks Alumni will play a vintage baseball game against Old Fort Hays Post 9. The vintage game will start at 7 p.m.

Visit the hayslarks.org for more information.