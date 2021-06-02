Hays High baseball puts six on All-WAC team

Hays Daily News

The Hays High baseball team landed six on the All-Western Athletic Conference team, led by player of the year Dylan Dreiling.

Dreiling, a junior left hander, finished the season with an 9-0 record and 0.52 ERA. The nine wins were a single-season record for Hays and the era was lowest in a season. He hit .427 on the season.

Dreiling was joined on the first team by Dalton Dale, Dominic Bainter and Garrett Wellbrock, while second team selections went to Dawson VonFeldt and Ben Krannawitter.

The Indians went 19-4 season and earned third place in Class 5A.