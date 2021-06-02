Larks to host vintage game

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks will kick off their 75th Anniversary Celebration by hosting a vintage baseball game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Larks Park.

The historic Fort Hays Post 9 ball team will play Larks alumni in a game that will be played by official 1869 rules and will be limited to use of 1869 era equipment, meaning no mitts or gloves.

Ken Windholz will announce the game along with Vintage Base Ball historian and commentator Mark Eberle.

The game is free and concessions will be available.

The Larks will open the season against the Colorado Roughnecks at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Larks Park. A fireworks display will follow the game courtesy of the Golden Q.