Faith briefs: Missionary will speak at North Oak June 13

Linn Ann Huntington

Special to Hays Daily News

Missionary and former Hays resident Sarah Labriel will be speaking at both the 8:30 and 11 a.m. worship services on Sunday, June 13, at North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak.

Sarah Labriel and her husband, the Rev. Carlos Labriel, serve in Cuenca, Ecuador, a farming community located in the Andes Mountains. The Labriels have been involved in establishing a new church in Cuenca for the past three years. They serve with WorldVenture, a missions organization headquartered in Englewood, Colo.

Following the second church service, the public is invited to a come-and-go time of fellowship with Labriel and another missionary, Ruth Castillo, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Castillo is a missionary from the Dominican Republic, who has been in the United States attending Rio Grande Bible College in Edinburg, Texas. For the past year, Castillo has been doing a practicum at the Mend Crisis Pregnancy Center in Tulsa, Okla., and will continue her work there in the future.

Sarah Labriel, who grew up in Hays and graduated from Hays High School, will be accompanied by her parents, David and Debbie Breeden, former Hays residents who now live in Broken Arrow, Okla., and Labriel’s children, Mattias, 13, and Layla, 11.

The church supports the missionaries through its Global Missions Program.

Picnic to recognize departing pastor at Methodist Church

The Rev. Mike Rose is leaving his position as senior pastor at Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh. He will be assuming duties as pastor at South Hutchinson and Pleasant Grove United Methodist Churches, effective July 1. Rose has served in Hays for six years.

His last day to preach in Hays will be Sunday, June 13. Rose will be honored at a picnic on the church’s west lawn following the 10:45 a.m. service that day. Hot dogs and ice cream are on the menu, and individuals are encouraged to bring freezers of ice cream to share.

Catholic Church to hold anniversary celebration

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine, will be celebrating its “10 + 1 Anniversary Celebration” beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12.

Food will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. Outdoor games and activities for children and adults will run from 6 to 9 p.m. in the parking lot.

An outdoor movie will begin just after 9 p.m. to conclude the festivities.

Methodist Church doing food drive for Hays High pantry

Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, is collecting food for the Hays High Food Pantry for the summer. Sponsored by the church’s Mission Committee, the food drive is designed “to help keep students fed during the summer,” according to the church’s electronic newsletter.

Donors may bring items from the following list to the church or may make cash contributions.

Items needed are ramen noodles, canned vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, canned fruit, jelly, pasta sauce, pasta sides, pancake mix, macaroni and cheese dinners, rice sides, syrup, Chicken or Tuna Helper, instant potatoes, cereal, canned ravioli, soup, pudding, canned tuna or chicken, tomato sauce, and canned beans.

Information on church hours is available by calling (785) 625-3408.

North Oak’s Vacation Bible School is June 7-11

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak, will be offering in-person Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11.

The free school, which will feature a “Mystery Island” theme, is for children completing kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is available at www.northoak.net/kids.