FHSU men's soccer signs 12

Fort Hays State men's soccer head coach Gerry Cleary has announced the signing of 12 incoming freshmen that will join the Tiger squad in the fall of 2021. Included in the Class of 2021 is five midfielders, three forwards, three goalkeepers and one defender in addition to five Texans, three Kansans, three international student-athletes and one player from Colorado.

Jose Avendano | Defender | San Antonio, Texas | Cornerstone Christian HS

Jose Avendano is an outside back from San Antonio, Texas where he was named captain at Cornerstone Christian High School. Jose played his most recent club soccer at Classics Elite in addition to spending time with SAFC and Austin Bold DA.

Johan Becker | Midfielder | Copenhagen, Denmark

Johan Becker is a center midfielder from Copenhagen, Denmark where he plays his club soccer with Sundby Boldklub. Johan has been involved with senior soccer since he was 16.

Theo Bennetts | Midfielder | Chichester, England

Theo Bennetts is a midfielder out of Chichester, England. Theo plays club soccer for Chichester FC and plays high school soccer at Portsmouth ITC.

Isaac Bohrer | Midfielder | Castle Rock, Colo. | Castle View HS

Isaac Bohrer is a midfielder out of Castle Rock, Colo. Isaac has played for Colorado Rapids ECNL as well as Castle View High School. He is a three-time varsity letter recipient and two-time ECNL conference winner.

Josh Caan | Forward | Bradford, England

Josh Caan is a forward that hails from Bradford, England. The left-footed forward formerly played for Bradford City and FC Halifax Town before playing with CD Almuñécar City U23 in Spain last season.

Landon Crawley | Goalkeeper | Austin, Texas | James Bowie HS

Landon Crawley is a 6-2 goalkeeper from Austin, Texas. Landon plays club soccer with the River City Rangers in addition to playing at James Bowie High School. He was named district goalkeeper of the year and was placed on the academic all-district team during his time at JBHS.

Jonathan Facio | Midfielder | San Antonio, Texas | LEE HS

Jonathan Facio is a midfielder from San Antonio, Texas. Jonathan played high school soccer at LEE High School where he was twice named first team all-district. He started for the Volunteers as a senior, helping LEE to a 28-1 record and the Class 6A State Championship. He also played club soccer with Classics Elite.

Mikey Guerrero | Forward | San Antonio, Texas | Cornerstone Christian HS

Mikey Guerrero is a forward hailing from San Antonio, Texas. Mikey attended Cornerstone Christian School while playing club soccer with Classics Elite. He was named MaxPreps player of the week for the state of Texas during his freshman season in addition to earning all-district honors in 2018.

Chezney Haney | Goalkeeper | Spring Hill, Kan. | Spring Hill HS

Chezney Haney is a 6-4 goalkeeper and a native of Spring Hill, Kan. Chezney attended Spring Hill High School where he collected a host of honors, including honorable mention All-State honors from the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association as a senior, three All-Frontier League selections (two first team, one second team) and back-to-back Tri-County Spotlight defensive player of the year selections. A three-year starter, Haney earned four letters in soccer during his high school career. He plays club soccer at Puma FC where he won a Kansas State Championship in 2019.

Brandon Mejia | Midfielder | Cypress, Texas | Cypress Park HS

Brandon Mejia is a center midfielder from Cypress Park High School in Cypress, Texas. He was a three-year starter with the Tigers, earning all-district honors in addition to a spot on the Academic All-State team.

Michael Samuel | Forward | Leawood, Kan. | Blue Valley HS

Michael Samuel is a forward from Leawood, Kan. Michael played for Blue Valley High School in addition to playing club soccer with Kansas Rush. He was a first team Class 6A All-State selection by the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association as a senior in 2020 after picking up second team All-State accolades in 2019. He also earned all-conference honors twice while helping the Tigers to a third place finish at the 6A State Championships as a senior in 2020.

D'Alessandro Sosa | Goalkeeper | Wichita, Kan. | Campus HS

D'Alessandro Sosa is a 6-2 goalkeeper out of Wichita, Kan. He was a two-time letterwinner at Campus High School, helping the Colts finished second in their league while being recognized as one of the top 50 players in Wichita.