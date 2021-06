Hays Daily News

The FHSU Track and Field Facility will host the AAU Missouri Valley District Qualifier meet starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Over 600 athletes across Kansas will be competing.

The Hays Striders Track Club will have 60 Hays-area athletes competing, with members from Hays, Plainville, La Crosse, Russell, Oakley, Hill City and Liberal.