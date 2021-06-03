Three Indians earn KABC All-State honors

Hays Daily News

The Hays High baseball team placed three players on the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches Class 5A All-State team.

Juniors Dylan Dreiling and Dalton Dale were first-team selections. Dreiling went 9-0 on the mound with an 0.52 ERA and hit .427. Dale led the team in batting average at .463.

Hays senior first baseman Dominic Bainter was a second-team pick.

The Indians went 19-4 and claimed third place in the Class 5A state tournament in Wichita.

Ellis' Cain named 2-1A player of year

Ellis senior Tegan Cain was named KABC Class 2-1A player of the year.

Cain sported a 9-0 record and 0.30 ERA for the Railroaders in 52 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing just two earned runs and 11 hits all season.

Cain, who hit .569, has been selected to play in the 2021 KABC All-Star game on June 9th at Hoglund Park in Lawrence.

Ellis coach Brent Cain was named 2-1A coach of the year. He will coach the Blue team in the KABC All-Star Game.

Tyson Jimenez, Jaryn Wildeman and Easton Burton earned second-team honors for the Railers.

Ellis went 21-3 and took third place in the state tournament at Great Bend.