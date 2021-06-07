Hays High soccer puts six on All-WAC team
Rick Peterson Jr.
Hays Daily News
The Western Athletic Conference champion Hays High girls soccer team placed six on the All-WAC team.
The Indians had four first-team selections — senior Maggie Robben, juniors Caroline Robben and Madelyn Martin and sophomore Katie Dinkel.
Seniors Maia Lummus and Allison Shubert were second team-picks.
Tyler Rueschhoff was coach of the year after guiding the Indians to a 14-3 record including an 8-0 mark in WAC play.
Liberal’s Ashley Carrillo was named player of the year.
Other first-team selections were Liberal's Kenia Martinez and Valeria Gonzalez, Garden City's Anahi Castillo, Great Bend's Joselin Pando and Dodge City's Abighail Gallegos and Alisia Solis.