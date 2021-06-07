Jason Krannawitter signs with Kansas City Kansas Community College for golf

Jason Krannawitter's successful high school career was capped off by the Hays High standout crossing off a major goal on his checklist.

Krannawitter has landed an opportunity to play golf at the next level, recently signing with Kansas City Kansas Community College.

"Basically, I was playing for an offer this year," Krannawitter said. "Thank God KCK contacted me.

"It's such a big relief. It takes a weight off your shoulders, for sure."

It was a fitting end to Krannawitter's three years at Hays High. He transferred to Hays from Colby as a sophomore after his father, Lance Krannawitter, was hired as HHS activities director.

Krannawitter was also a starter on the Hays High basketball team, helping the Indians win a pair of Western Athletic Conference championships and reach state the last two years, including a 22-1 campaign this past season.

He was a first-team All-WAC selection in golf this past spring.

"Hays High has been great to me, especially sports wise, being really good in basketball and being under (coach Mark) Watts' wing for golf," Krannawitter said. "It's been really fun."

Watts said it was rewarding to see Krannawitter's devotion to the game pay off with a college opportunity.

"He puts in extra time on it," Watts said. "His best strength is that he just doesn't give up. He's really hard on himself. ... It's a drive to keep going.

"(KCK) is getting a good one. I think he'll be very successful there."

Watts said Krannawitter's resolve was exemplified at the Class 5A state tournament this year at Newton's Sand Creek Station.

Krannawitter had 9s on two par 5s in the final round of the tournament, but battled back to go 1-under on the other 16 holes, ultimately finishing in a tie for 23rd.

"He had an unbelievable bounce back," Watts said. "Jason, when he has something that happens good to him, that's his spark plug, and then all the sudden he's on a roll. It was fun watching that and knowing he just didn't throw in the towel."

Krannawitter credited Watts for helping him reach the next level.

"He helped me a lot with just knowledge of different aspects of golf — the mental part of the game, what shots to hit when and where," he said.

Overall, Krannawittter said he was satisfied with his senior season.

"For most of the tournaments we were playing in tough conditions, whether it was windy or cold or rainy," Krannawitter said. "I thought my scores were pretty good for weather conditions."

He will spend the summer gearing up to join the KCK program. The Blue Devils, coached by Gary Shrader, have routinely made the NJCAA national tournament under Shrader, including this past season.

"Now that I know that I'm golfing next year I can put all my time into golf," Krannawitter said. "Just working on my short game, chipping and putting a lot."

Krannawitter plans on studying on sports management.