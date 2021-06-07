Larks sweep Roughnecks

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks completed a three-game sweep of the Northern Colorado Roughnecks in the first series of the summer, taking a 13-5 win on Saturday and a 12-2 win on Sunday at Larks Park.

The Larks will be off until Friday when they open a road trip against the GameDay Saints in Colorado.

On Saturday, Hays High's Dylan Dreiling helped fill in for the Larks, delivering three hits, and four RBIs.

Cameron Pehrson drove in three runs and staked the Larks to an early 2-0 lead with a triple.

Larks starter Jose Velazquez, a right hander from Cochise Community College in Arizona, didn't allow a hit in three innings of work. Hays High product Trey Riggs, now at Dodge City Community College, allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and five walks. Cade Brown (University of Oklahoma) tossed 1 2/3 innings, striking out five, before the game was called after seven innings by mutual agreement.

On Sunday, Grant Schmidt and Zach Henry each had three RBIs to help the Larks complete the sweep.

Schmidt, Brown Leo Jiminian and Brady Evans all collected two hits each.

Fort Hays State's Hunter Parker (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings. Tyler Palmer worked around two hits in the fourth to keep the Roughnecks scoreless, and Dreiling also worked two scoreless frames. Maxx Casellucci gave up two runs in the seventh.