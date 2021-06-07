Senior Eagles take third in Topeka

Hays Daily News

The Hays Eagles Senior American Legion baseball team took third place in their season-opening tournament this weekend in Topeka.

After dropping their last game of pool play against Iola, 8-3, the Eagles regrouped to take a 4-2 win over the Topeka Senators in the third-place game.

Garrett Wellbrock tossed a complete game, giving up one earned run while scattering eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks in the third place.

Carson Spray had two hits for the Eagles (3-1). Remington Cox drove in two runs and Wellbrock and Brady Kreutzer each had a double.

The Hays Junior Eagles 17U team took second place in the Jim Allen Memorial Wood Bat Tournament in Ottawa, and the 15U Eagles earned two lop-sided wins (23-2 and 13-5) against Buhler on Friday.

All three Eagles teams will play in a tournament in Oak Grove, Mo., this weekend.