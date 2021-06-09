Junior Amateur Tournament underway at Smoky Hill

Hays Daily News

The Kansas Junior Amateur golf tournament opened Tuesday at Smoky Hill Country Club with 137 golfers competing.

After the first round, Salina Sacred Heart product Kameron Shaw was tied with Ian McCrary of Overland Park for the overall boys lead after both shot 71s. Both are in the 18-year-old division.

Hays High grad Jason Krannawitter was tied for 12th after a shooting a 78, while Plainville grad Parker Krob, last season's Class 2A state champion, was tied for 17th with a 79.

Hays High's Braden Hoskins was in 14th place in the 16-year-old division after an 83, and Hays' Blake Buckles was tied for 20th after a 91.

Gianna Clemente, of Warren, Ohio, carded a 70 to lead the girls division. Hays High's Katie Dinkel shot a 95 and was tied for 29th.

The second round was set for Wednesday and the final round on Thursday.