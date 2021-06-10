Eight-Man All-Star Games set to return

Hays Daily News

The Kansas Eight-Man Football All-Star Games are set to return to Beloit this weekend.

The Division II All-Star game is set for 10 a.m. at Trojan Field, followed by the Division I game at 1:30 p.m.

The Eight-Man All-Star Games were established 36 years ago. The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division II West team will feature Victoria products Jayvon Pruitt and Trenton Engel. Pruitt, a running back/linebacker, had 3,143 yards and 56 total touchdowns as a Knight. Engel, a lineman, had 108 career tackles, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two fumble returns for a touchdown.

Other area players in the Division II game include Cheylin's Colton McCarty, St. Francis’ Shadyron Blanka and Jesse Baxter, Wheatland Grinnell’s Trevor Zarybnicky and Sylvan-Lucas’ Tra Barrientes.

In the Division I game, area All-Stars include Ness City’s Matthew Delaney and Edwin Robledo, Hill City’s Brody McDowell and Jayce Hamel, La Crosse’s Lucas Webster, Hoxie’s Harlan Obioha and Caden White.