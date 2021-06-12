Hays High softball places three on All-WAC team

Hays Daily News

The Hays High softball team had three players recognized on the All-Western Athletic Conference team.

Freshman pitcher Aubrie Thomas earned first-team honors for the Indians while freshman infielder Lakyn Zimmerman and junior designated player Brenna Schwien were second-team picks.

Garden City pitcher Brie Manwarren was named WAC player of the year and Garden City's Trina Moquett was coach of the year.

Other first team selections were Dodge City's Raimie Lopp, Marisela Landa and Brittany Lomas, Great Bend's Sydney Unruh and Paige Thexton and Garden City's Anjelina Serrano and Rilee McGraw.