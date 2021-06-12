Hoskins finishes 11th in 16-year-old division at Kansas Amateur

Hays Daily News

Hays High's Braden Hoskins finished in a tie for 11th in the 16-year old division at the Kansas Junior Amateur at Smoky Hill Country Club.

Hoskins fired a 74 in Thursday's final round, finishing 23-over par for the tournament.

Plainville's Parker Krob took 15th in the 18-year-old division, finishing 19-over par.

Overland Park's Ryan Lee was the overall boys champion with an even-par 213.

Gianna Clemente of Warren, Ohio won the girls tournament at 6-under par.