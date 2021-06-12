Larks win RMBL opener

Hays Daily News

PARKER, Colo. — The Hays Larks won their Rocky Mountain Baseball League opener, using a six-run frame to pull away from the GameDay Saints for a 12-7 road victory on Friday.

The Larks moved to 4-0 on the season.

Hays put up five runs in the first inning, but trailed after spotting the Saints a five-run third inning that was fueled by four errors in the third.

But the Larks took control in the sixth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Leo Jiminian.

Grant Schmidt went 4 for 5 at the plate with two runs driven in.

Larks starter Wyatt Divis gave up six runs, but just one was earned. He allowed seven hits and no walks while striking out four. Jackson Blue went four innings in relief, giving up two runs (one earned) and two hits. He struck out six while walking five.

The Larks will play the Colorado Sox on Saturday and Sunday.