Junior Eagles upset Senior Eagles

The Hays Eagles Junior American Legion baseball team knocked off the Senior Eagles in the semifinals of the Hot Summer Nights Tournament but fell in the title game on Sunday in Oak Grove, Mo.

Bradyn Dreher helped the Junior Eagles beat the Senior Eagles 5-4 with a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning.

Trailing by two, the Senior Eagles scored a run in the sixth on a Carson Spray double but the tJunior Eagles turned a double play to end the game due to the time limit.

Caden Morgan earned the win, giving up three earned runs on six hits,. He struck out five and four walks.