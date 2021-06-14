Larks bounce back after first loss

Hays Daily News

The Hays Larks bounced back from their first loss with a 5-1 win over the Colorado Sox on Saturday in Denver.

Core Jackson and Grant Schmidt each homered for the Larks and Jose Velazquez didn't allow a hit in six innings of relief to earn the win.

Starter Trevor Munsch gave up one run on three hits, striking out four and walking two.

The Larks improved to 5-2 on the season.

On Saturday, the Larks dropped a 9-8 decision to the Sox.

The Larks led 8-3 but the Sox scored five runs in the eighth and then scored in the ninth on Maxim Fullerton's walk-off hit.

Schmidt, Jackson and Wyatt Divis all homered in the loss.

Divis had four hits and drove in three runs. Palmer Hutchison had three hits.

The Larks were set to finish out the road trip against the GameDay Saints on Monday night.